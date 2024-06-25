How to Fix Hunt: Showdown Graphics Issues (Version 1.73)

The latest Hunt: Showdown patch introduced a new weapon and plenty of other changes that range from fantastic to terrifying. The most horrifying of all, however, is the broken graphics UI – let’s see if we can change that. Here’s how to fix Hunt: Showdown graphics issues.

How to Fix Hunt: Showdown Graphics in Latest Patch

Hunt: Showdown is normally a fantastic-looking game, but the latest update on PC has messed with graphical settings, leaving people rather frustrated with how horrible things are looking. Low-resolution textures, shimmering on plants, and various lighting issues are headlining the charge here, so let’s see if there is anything we can do to fix it while we wait for a hotfix to be deployed.

Change Graphics Options Via Steam Client Settings

As detailed in a thread by u/ThemBones708 on the r/HuntShowdown subreddit, you can go through and tweak some of the settings via Steam before launching into the game. Even after going into the settings and changing the graphical settings to what they should be, I was not able to get my game to look as good as it did before, but maybe these settings will work for you. Try entering this specific string in Launch Options before booting into Hunt: Showdown:

+sys_spec_texture=3 +sys_spec_object=3 +sys_spec_postprocess=0 +sys_spec_shadow=1 +sys_spec_light=1 +sys_spec_TextureFiltering=6 +sys_spec_effects=1 +sys_spec_particle=3

While this isn’t a guaranteed fix, plenty of players in the thread said that they noticed a difference, while others weren’t quite as lucky. Until the next update drops, this may be the most fool-proof method of getting the graphics UI to work properly.

Try Changing the Settings as Normal

Maybe you’re one of the lucky ones who wasn’t affected by the graphics bug, and you just need to go into Settings and change your graphical settings around again. Enter the game and head into the settings menu to change your graphics to what they normally are, or try putting it directly on a preset to see if that will affect how the game looks.

You could also try uninstalling and reinstalling Hunt: Showdown to see if there may be a corrupt file that infiltrated your system during the update, or you can check directly from the Steam Client. To do this, follow these simple steps:

Find Hunt: Showdown in your Steam Library

Right-click the game and select “Properties”

Go to Installed Files on the new Window

Select “Verify Integrity of Game Files”

Allow the system a few minutes to check

Follow the steps once this has finished

Wait for a Hunt: Showdown Hotfix Patch

While this isn’t what anyone wants to do while waiting for their favorite game to be fixed, we may just need to wait for Crytek to issue a hotfix to correct this issue. As we know, Hunt: Showdown is a game that requires patience, so we’ll just need to be patient as we wait for a proper fix to alleviate these issues.

That’s everything you’ll need to know about the graphics issues with the latest patch of Hunt: Showdown. Find out if the Reaper is still causing FPS issues for those on PC while you prepare for your next excursion.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

