Video Games
How to Fix Marvel Rivals Stuck at 99% Loading

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jan 13, 2025 11:24 pm

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter that runs pretty well across all platforms for the most part, but that’s not to say it isn’t without its troubles. If you’re finding that Marvel Rivals is constantly getting stuck at 99% loading, here’s how to fix the issue.

Marvel Rivals Stuck at 99% Loading Fixes

If Marvel Rivals is getting stuck at 99% while loading, there are a few things you can do to fix it. Do take note that these fixes are primarily for folks playing on PC. If you’re on consoles and you’re running into this issue constantly, you may have to delete and reinstall the game entirely, or try switching servers.

With all that out of the way, let’s get into the various fixes and solutions.

Install the Game on an SSD

It’s recommended that you install and run Marvel Rivals on an SSD. It’ll run just fine on a HDD, but playing it from an SSD will significantly cut down load times and also help it run smoother. Moving the game over to an SSD may alleviate your loading issues.

Disable Your Firewall

Some players have reported that disabling Windows Defender, or whatever firewall program you have installed on your PC, can help with this issue in Marvel Rivals.

Fix Game Files

An oldie but a goodie. Before you completely delete and reinstall the game, right-click the game on Steam, click on Properties, then verify the game files and integrity. This will allow the client to repair any issues with the game itself, and can help to fix the 99% loading problem.

Update Graphics Drivers

Finally, you’ll also want to make sure that your GPU drivers have been updated to the latest version. Typically this doesn’t really affect whether you can actually run a game or not, but it does ensure that you’re running it as optimally as possible.

As always, if all else fails, reinstalling the game can help.

And that’s how to fix Marvel Rivals if it’s stuck at 99% loading. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement, and how the Competitive rank reset works.

Marvel Rivals
