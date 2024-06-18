How to Fuse Okuninushi in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Certain fusions have specific requirements before you can attempt them in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V), and the ones leading to Okuninushi are a good example. You need to reach a certain progression point before unlocking it, and here’s how you do it.

How to Get Okuninushi in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Okuninushi can be fused after defeating him and the rest of the Kunitsukami in a Virtual Battle in the Tokyo Diet Building in the Canon of Vengeance. You can unlock this battle by speaking with the researcher at the entrance of the Shinjuku Ward as soon as you first visit the area. The game recommends that you be at level 50 for this battle (just like your enemies will be), so you might need to grind a bit before facing it.

The battle will pit you against Take-Minakata, Oyamatsumi, Okuninushi and Sukuna-Hirona at the same time. Each of them has a different set of weaknesses and serves a different role in the battle, so be careful with AoE skills. Fire-based skills are a great shot, as they hit for both Oyamatsumi and Take-Minakata’s weaknesses, and Oyamatsumi might be the best target option to focus down first. If you’ve already obtained Konohana Sakuya, she shines in this battle.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sukuna-Hirona is weak to Lightning but absorbs Ice, which is Okuninushi’s weakness, so you can’t use Mabufula or similar skills until he’s out or you’ll lose a turn. As the enemies don’t have huge health bars, the battle shouldn’t take long. Complete the quest with the researcher to unlock Okuninushi and Oyamatsumi as fusions in SMT V.

You also face these foes in the Clash with the Kunitsukami side-quest in the Canon of Creation, where you fight them directly in the Chiyoda Ward. However, a virtual battle is still needed to unlock the fusion.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you complete the quest, head to the World of Shadows to fuse your new Demons. There are a few combinations of recruitable Demons, as well as common fusions, that result in Okuninushi. Many others are also available, but I found these easy to get:

Titania + Gogmagog

Oberon + Gogmagog

Lamia + Gogmagog

Dakini + Gogmagog

Sui-Ki + Qing Long

Silkie + Bishamonten

Yurlungur + Yatagarasu

Any of these fusions can give you Okuninushi, so use them as you need to complete your Compendium. The easiest way is, obviously, finding yourself a Gogmagog in Taito and fusing it with any of the options. You need Okuninushi to complete the Hare of Inaba quests in SMT V, which will unlock a very useful item in the end, so don’t miss this one!

