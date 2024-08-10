How to Get a Fourth Resplendent Spark in Diablo 4 Season 5

No material is rarer than a Resplendent Spark in Diablo 4 and getting a fourth one can feel impossible. To help you craft your Mythic Unique, we will explain how you can get all four sparks without relying on pure chance.

How to Earn a Fourth Resplendent Spark in Diablo 4

To get a Fourth Resplendent Spark, complete the full Mother’s Gifts Triune board in Season 5 on a second character. Every player can earn three initial sparks regardless of the character used, but two of those are a one-time reward for the current season. Killing your first Uber Boss and killing Uber Lilith for the first time in the current season will both guarantee materials as a reward. After that, the Triune board is the only way to continue earning sparks on a guaranteed path.

The Mythic Unique cache is the final reward in the Season 5 board and it worked the same way in the Season of Loot Reborn. Collect as many Mother’s Gifts as you can to increase the rank of the Triune. This can be done once on every single character you create for the season. So if you don’t mind grinding one a fresh class, then you can theoretically get as many Resplendent Sparks as you need.

In the Eternal Realm, there is no way to complete seasonal reward boards. That means you won’t be able to use the multiple characters method to grind out sparks. Instead, you’ll have to rely on the best luck possible for a Mythic Unique drop. There is a chance one can drop from nearly any source in the game, but bosses like Duriel and Andariel have the best odds. Once you get a Mythic, it can be deconstructed for one Resplendent Spark. You can then craft the item you want as long as you have three other sparks to spare.

