What Are Mythic Uniques and How to Get Them in Diablo 4

With the Season of the Infernal Hordes, there is a brand new label for some of the most rare items in Diablo 4 known as Mythic Uniques. However, the items themselves aren’t exactly a new concept and this guide will explain how it all works after Season 5.

What are Mythic Uniques in Diablo 4?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Mythic Unique items are the new name for Uber Uniques, which are the most rare items in the entire game. In the past, Uber Uniques have had the same labels and colors as standard Unique items that could be found around Sanctuary. So if a player were lucky enough to find one of the few Ubers in the game, it would be hard to distinguish how rare it truly was. There was no moment of awe that should accompany a reward like the Harlequin Crest falling on the ground.

Now if an Uber Unique drops, there will be some changes. First, they will all be labeled as Mythic Unique items. You will no longer need to look up whether the item is an Uber rarity or not if you aren’t familiar with the names. Along with that label change is the alteration to the color. All Mythic Unique items will drop with a distinct purple glow. If you see one of these colors drop, you know right away that you hit the jackpot.

How to Get Mythic Unique Items in Diablo 4

Just like Uber Uniques from Season 4, Mythic Unique items are randomly earned by killing Duriel, his sister Andariel, or through sheer luck upon killing monsters. There used to be a level requirement of 85+ before they could drop but Season 4 changed that entirely. Players can get lucky early on in their playthrough and even the end-game bosses offer a 2% drop rate each time a Unique item falls as a reward. The only difference now is that Resplendant Sparks won’t be available from the Iron Wolf board. You’ll have to rely on sheer luck for the Mythic drops.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

