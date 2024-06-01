Where to Find Duriel in Diablo 4

If you want to get started on your Uber Unique grind in Diablo 4, you need to know where Duriel is hiding out. This guide will cover where you can find the king of the maggots and how you can summon him.

Diablo 4 Duriel Location

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Duriel can be found in the Gaping Crevasse south of Gea Kul in Kehjistan. Like all the other boss lairs in the game, the Gaping Crevasse is marked by a horned skull. If you haven’t completed the lair yet, an orange circle will also be stamped on the icon to make it stand out. Before you go looking for the lair, though, make sure you’re on the right World Tier. Bosses like Duriel and Lord Zir will only spawn in World Tier 4 zones.

When you enter the Gaping Crevasse for the first time, there will be two paths. Both of them are short and lead to the same room at the end of the lair. Just tear through the enemies on the way, which can also be a great way to farm Gem Fragments. The small room at the end of the hall will be where you can find Duriel. Only now you need to have all the summoning materials to begin the fight.

How to Summon Duriel in Diablo 4

Bring two Mucus-Slick Eggs and two Shards of Agony to the Gaping Crevasse to summon Duriel. More items are needed for the Tormented variant, including Stygian Stones. However, those two materials are the start of the process.

To get those, you also need to farm Grigoire and Varshan. Those two bosses will drop the materials needed for the King of Maggots. But it really all starts with Helltides. That’s your first step on the end-game boss ladder.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

