There’s a new game on Neal.fun, and it’s addicting, to say the least. It allows players to click as much as they want, unlocking all sorts of nonsense in the process. However, there’s a list of achievements to unlock that gives Stimulation Clicker a bit of structure. Here’s the list.
How To Get All Achievements in Stimulation Clicker
The first thing to know about the achievements in Stimulation Clicker is that they need to be unlocked. They’re one of the available upgrades, but it’s going to take a few minutes to find them. So, keep clicking until they eventually show up on the bar under the “Click me” button.
Once they’re unlocked, 35 icons appear but provide have any information about how to fill them in. Well, The Escapist spent a lot of time playing the game, listening to true-crime podcasts, watching someone play Subway Surfers, and unlocking as many achievements as possible. Unfortunately, a few of them, mainly on the top row, are a mystery at this point. So, with that out of the way, here are all of the achievements in Stimulation Clicker and how to get them:
- Healthy Habits
- Unlock Screentime
- Disc Collector
- Buy 5 DVD logos
- Level Up
- Reach Level 10
- Chicken Tendies
- Feed Paul the chicken
- Kinder Surprise
- Open a kinder egg
- Good grandchild
- Reply to grandma
- Fixer Upper
- Purchase 15 upgrades
- Commuter
- Watch 10 minutes of Subway Surfers
- Procrastinator
- Generate 100,000 stimulation
- Click Cadet
- Click the button 100 times
- Achievements
- Unlock achievements
- Hoot Hoot
- Duolingo answers
- Loot Finder
- Open a lootbox
- Day Trader
- Sell a stock for a profit
- Owl Scholar
- Correctly answer 10 Duolingo questions
- Casual Shopper
- Purchase a cosmetic
- Leveler
- Reach level 25
- Click Corporal
- Click the button 500 times
- Loot Hoarder
- Open 25 lootboxes
- Corner Hunter
- Reach 100 DVD corner hits
- Tube Rider
- Unlock fullscreen Subway Surfers
- Click Commander
- Click the button 1,000 times
- Hunter
- Unlock 15 achievements
- Decked Out
- Purchase all upgrades
- iPad Kid
- Generate 1,000,000 stimulation
- Tunnel Vision
- Unlock the wormhole
- Polyglot
- Correctly answer all Duolingo questions
- Night Owl
- Play at night
- Completionist
- Unlock all achievements
And that’s how to get all the achievements in Stimulation Clicker.
Stimulation Clicker is available now on Neal.fun.
This article will be updated with new information about Stimulation Clicker once it becomes available.
Published: Jan 7, 2025 01:08 pm