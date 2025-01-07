There’s a new game on Neal.fun, and it’s addicting, to say the least. It allows players to click as much as they want, unlocking all sorts of nonsense in the process. However, there’s a list of achievements to unlock that gives Stimulation Clicker a bit of structure. Here’s the list.

How To Get All Achievements in Stimulation Clicker

The first thing to know about the achievements in Stimulation Clicker is that they need to be unlocked. They’re one of the available upgrades, but it’s going to take a few minutes to find them. So, keep clicking until they eventually show up on the bar under the “Click me” button.

Once they’re unlocked, 35 icons appear but provide have any information about how to fill them in. Well, The Escapist spent a lot of time playing the game, listening to true-crime podcasts, watching someone play Subway Surfers, and unlocking as many achievements as possible. Unfortunately, a few of them, mainly on the top row, are a mystery at this point. So, with that out of the way, here are all of the achievements in Stimulation Clicker and how to get them:

Healthy Habits Unlock Screentime

Disc Collector Buy 5 DVD logos

Level Up Reach Level 10

Chicken Tendies Feed Paul the chicken

Kinder Surprise Open a kinder egg

Good grandchild Reply to grandma

Fixer Upper Purchase 15 upgrades

Commuter Watch 10 minutes of Subway Surfers

Procrastinator Generate 100,000 stimulation

Click Cadet Click the button 100 times

Achievements Unlock achievements

Hoot Hoot Duolingo answers

Loot Finder Open a lootbox

Day Trader Sell a stock for a profit

Owl Scholar Correctly answer 10 Duolingo questions

Casual Shopper Purchase a cosmetic

Leveler Reach level 25

Click Corporal Click the button 500 times

Loot Hoarder Open 25 lootboxes

Corner Hunter Reach 100 DVD corner hits

Tube Rider Unlock fullscreen Subway Surfers

Click Commander Click the button 1,000 times

Hunter Unlock 15 achievements

Decked Out Purchase all upgrades

iPad Kid Generate 1,000,000 stimulation

Tunnel Vision Unlock the wormhole

Polyglot Correctly answer all Duolingo questions

Night Owl Play at night

Completionist Unlock all achievements



And that’s how to get all the achievements in Stimulation Clicker.

Stimulation Clicker is available now on Neal.fun.

This article will be updated with new information about Stimulation Clicker once it becomes available.

