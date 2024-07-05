Blair in The First Descendant, in an article showcasing which Descendant to unlock first.
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Get All Materials to Unlock Blair in The First Descendant

Find out how to claim this character for free in The First Descendant.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 5, 2024 05:10 pm

If you want the fire-slinging cook and Descendant Blair, you’ll have a few hoops to jump through. Here’s how to get all materials to unlock Blair in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock Blair for Free in The First Descendant

An image from The First Descendant showing off what items are needed to unlock Blair in an article detailing that information
Screenshot by The Escapist

Blair is a bit of a hotheaded man but offers a great dynamic to bring forth to a team or solo session of The First Descendant. While you can just purchase him from the shop for 300 Caliber, or roughly over $5, you can also unlock him in the game by collecting a variety of items. To unlock Blair, we’ll need to find the following:

  • Blair Enhanced Cells
    • Unlocked via [White-night Gluch] [Normal] – Mystery’s End
  • Blair Stabilizer
    • Unlocked via [White-night Gluch] [Normal] – Bio Lab
  • Blair Spiral Catalyst
    • Unlocked via [Hagios] [Normal] – The Haven (Complete)
  • Blair Code
    • Unlocked via [Hagios] [Normal] – Old Mystery (Complete)
  • 400,000 Gold
  • 16 Hours of Research Time

Two of these pieces can be obtained by completing particular missions on Haigos, which is one of the final areas that can be unlocked in the game. If you’re hoping to get your hands on Blair early on in The First Descendant, you may need to break the promise you gave yourself to not spend any money on the game. But once these missions are complete, you’ll unlock at least two of the parts that are needed to put him back together again.

Is Blair Worth Unlocking in The First Descendant?

If you’re looking to add a particularly hot member to your growing team of Descendants, Blair is a great choice to have, and he ranks high on our tier-list. He has a particularly impressive set of skills, and you can see all of them below:

Skill NameSkill Description
Blaze UpSpews fire and creates a Flame Zone on the ground. Enemies standing in the Flame Zone receive continuous damage and are inflicted with Burn.
ExtinguishRetrieves the Flame Zones created on the battlefield and recoversMP in proportion to the amount retrieved. On retrieval, gains Taste of Agression. Flame Zones summoned earlier are retrieved first.
Burn TasteFires a flame forward. Enemies hit by the flame take continuous damage and are inflicted with Burn.
Deadly CuisineFires a Giant Fireball forward. On explosion, the Giant Fireball deals Burst damage to nearby enemies and divides into multiple Small Fireballs, which create additional explosions. Small Fireballs deal Burst damage and inflict Burn on nearby enemies, and create Flame Zones.
Passive: PitmasterWhen attacking enemies inflicted with Burn, increases Skill Critical Hit Damage. Increases Skill Critical Hit Rate based on the number of Flame Zones created on the Battlefield.

But how does Blair stand when compared to other Descendants? Overall, he’s pretty great, as you can see from the table below:

Stat NameStat Total
DEF2139
Max Shield526
Shield Recovery Out of Combat4.88
Max MP187
Max HP1334

All in all, Blair is all around rather respectable, but his general skill set makes him a little more remarkable. If you’re planning on attacking with tricks and exciting pyrotechnical displays, Blair may be the perfect character for you to work toward unlocking. Just know that it’s going to take you a while before you can finally get him for free.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

Post Tag:
The First Descendant
