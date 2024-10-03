How To Get All Summer Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Summer may be a great time to spend at the beach, but don’t forget to complete the new Flora sets in Fields of Mistria. If you want to finish the Museum during the first year, you’ll need to get all these Summer plants from farming and foraging.
Table of contents
How To Complete All Summer Flora Sets in Fields of Mistria
There are three Summer Flora sets that you must complete at the Museum in Fields of Mistria. The Flower and Forage sets are quite easy to complete, but you need to put in a little extra effort to get all items in the Crop set.
Summer Crop
There are five plants that you need to grow at your farm if you want to complete the first Summer sets. All of them can be purchased at the General Store, but you can also get them for free by completing quests.
|Crops
|Details
|Sell Price
|Cucumber
|You can purchase these plant seeds at the General Store for in the General Store for 25 gold. It takes four days to grow during Summer.
|40
|Chili Pepper
|Chili Pepper Seeds are available for purchase at the General Store for 40 gold. This plant requires six days to mature.
|75
|Watermelon
|The General Store sells this crop seed for 70 gold; it takes nine days of watering before you can harvest it.
|180
|Tomato
|You must pay 300 gold to get one bag of this crop seed at the General Store, but it will continue to sprout more fruit for the rest of the season. It needs five days to grow fully, but the next batch of tomatoes will mature in three days.
|125
|Corn
|Corn Seeds are available for purchase at the General Store for 300 gold. Like the Tomato plant, it needs five days to grow and produces more Corn every three days.
|125
Summer Flower
Unlike the Crops set, you can get all the flowers by exploring the map during the Summer season. Iris and Marigold are the hardest plants to get in this set since they are much rarer to spawn.
|Flowers
|Locations
|Sell Price
|Daisy
|It is a common flower that you can find in various areas around Mistria. You can also purchase the seed at the General Store.
|15
|Iris
|This flower usually grows in the Narrows or the Beach area.
|30
|Marigold
|Marigold is an orange flower found in the Narrows or the Western Ruins.
|40
|Catmint
|Another common flower that can grow everywhere during the Summer, but you may want to visit the Narrows in particular.
|30
|Cosmos
|This purplish-red flower can be found growing all over the map.
|30
Summer Forage
Completing the Summer forage set is another easy task. Most of the plants on this list grow everywhere, but you may need to go to a specific location to get Oregano.
|Forage
|Locations
|Sell Price
|Sage
|Sage is a common forage that can be found in the beach area.
|30
|Basil
|This common plant can be found all over the map during Summer.
|30
|Thyme
|Thyme is another common forage that likes to grow everywhere.
|30
|Oregano
|A rare plant that is usually only found on the east side of Celine‘s house. Just pass through the wooden bridge on the right after leaving your farm.
|30
|Dill
|Another common forage that you can get from all areas on the map.
|30
Fields of Mistria is available to play now.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 10:33 pm