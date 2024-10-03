How To Get All Summer Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Summer may be a great time to spend at the beach, but don’t forget to complete the new Flora sets in Fields of Mistria. If you want to finish the Museum during the first year, you’ll need to get all these Summer plants from farming and foraging.

How To Complete All Summer Flora Sets in Fields of Mistria

There are three Summer Flora sets that you must complete at the Museum in Fields of Mistria. The Flower and Forage sets are quite easy to complete, but you need to put in a little extra effort to get all items in the Crop set.

Summer Crop

There are five plants that you need to grow at your farm if you want to complete the first Summer sets. All of them can be purchased at the General Store, but you can also get them for free by completing quests.

Crops Details Sell Price Cucumber You can purchase these plant seeds at the General Store for in the General Store for 25 gold. It takes four days to grow during Summer. 40 Chili Pepper Chili Pepper Seeds are available for purchase at the General Store for 40 gold. This plant requires six days to mature. 75 Watermelon The General Store sells this crop seed for 70 gold; it takes nine days of watering before you can harvest it. 180 Tomato You must pay 300 gold to get one bag of this crop seed at the General Store, but it will continue to sprout more fruit for the rest of the season. It needs five days to grow fully, but the next batch of tomatoes will mature in three days. 125 Corn Corn Seeds are available for purchase at the General Store for 300 gold. Like the Tomato plant, it needs five days to grow and produces more Corn every three days. 125

Summer Flower

Unlike the Crops set, you can get all the flowers by exploring the map during the Summer season. Iris and Marigold are the hardest plants to get in this set since they are much rarer to spawn.

Flowers Locations Sell Price Daisy It is a common flower that you can find in various areas around Mistria. You can also purchase the seed at the General Store. 15 Iris This flower usually grows in the Narrows or the Beach area. 30 Marigold Marigold is an orange flower found in the Narrows or the Western Ruins. 40 Catmint Another common flower that can grow everywhere during the Summer, but you may want to visit the Narrows in particular. 30 Cosmos This purplish-red flower can be found growing all over the map. 30

Summer Forage

Completing the Summer forage set is another easy task. Most of the plants on this list grow everywhere, but you may need to go to a specific location to get Oregano.

Forage Locations Sell Price Sage Sage is a common forage that can be found in the beach area. 30 Basil This common plant can be found all over the map during Summer. 30 Thyme Thyme is another common forage that likes to grow everywhere. 30 Oregano A rare plant that is usually only found on the east side of Celine‘s house. Just pass through the wooden bridge on the right after leaving your farm. 30 Dill Another common forage that you can get from all areas on the map. 30

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

