How to Get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Tons of cosmetics in Sea of Thieves are tied to the use of Ancient Coins through the in-game shop, which is also known as the Pirate Emporium. This guide will cover how you can get more of the coins for free or with cash.

How to Earn More Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves

Earn renown for the Plunder Pass, purchase premium currency, or kill Ancient Skeletons to get Ancient Coins. Out of all the methods for earning the coins, simply spending some real-world money is going to be the fastest way to get it. Nearly all of the shop cosmetics in the game will require coins, which are considered a premium currency. So if you want a specific set for your pirate that truly caught your eye, then you may just need to take out your wallet. But that’s not always the answer.

Purchase Ancient Coins from the in-game shop.

Earn renown from the seasonal Plunder Pass.

Hunt for Ancient Skeletons on islands.

The Plunder Pass has a free track and a premium track. In the free version, you can earn at least 250 Ancient Coins as you collect renown for that season. If you decide to pay for the full premium track, you can triple that amount but that also means spending more money. If you’re determined to spend as little as possible, then you will be saving these free track rewards for a long time to get something decent in the shop. Curses are likely a better option for time played on the high seas.

Your last option for Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves is to search for Ancient Skeletons. If you get lucky while exploring islands, you can come across Ancient Skeletons that spawn from the sand and carry a chest. Taking them down will reward you with some more premium currency but don’t expect an entire hoard to appear. These are small boosts to the currency you already have, and eventually, you can start checking out the shop with your hard-earned loot.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

