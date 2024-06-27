How to Get and Use Bloodedge in Type Soul (Roblox)

Unique weapons are only one of the things that make Type Soul one of the most exciting experiences to play on Roblox. Let’s find out how we can get our hands on this particular weapon, and if it’s worth the grind.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock The Arrancar in Type Soul

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to earn the Bloodedge in Type Soul, you’ll first need to ensure that you’re an Arrancar. This is a weapon that is only exclusive to this particular race, so choose to be a Hollow when creating a new character. You’ll also need to grind for a bit to ensure that you’re Raid-ready, as the item you’ll need can only be received from here.

Related: Type Soul Codes (June 2024)

Once you have been brought to Hueco Mondo, you’ll start off as a weak Hollow, known as a Fishbone. From here, you’ll need to get kills until you reach the rank of Arrancar. To do so, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Fishbone

Level up to become Menos

Level up to become Adjucha

Control + K to rip off your Mask

Become Arrancar

Do note – if you decide to rip off your mask before you reach the rank of Adjucha, you will not have the chance to become an Arrancar, and you will not be able to receive the Bloodedge, so pay attention to the level that you currently are.

How To Unlock The Bloodedge in Type Soul

Once you have reached the rank of Arrancar, you can start participating in Raids that will drop an item called Hollow Boxes. You’ll have a very small chance of unlocking the Bloodedge via this method. If you have plenty of Kan in your account, however, you could be lucky enough to just purchase it from the rotating shop in Karakura Town.

If you decide to go this route, you’ll need to have at least 40K Kan on your character, so it is a very expensive weapon. However, if you’re planning on playing more in the PVP element of the game, it’s absolutely worth purchasing or grinding for due to its immense power. Here is its basic moveset:

Blocking – Block incoming attacks and act like a shield to protect you

Kick – Great damage potential, and also sends your attacker flying away from you

Slash – Can be done multiple times in a row for a combo attack, does plenty of damage

Top-Down Strike: An attack that sends you flying into the air, has plenty of range, and damages foes in the area

Overall, while the grind is going to be painful, especially since it does have a very low drop rate, it’s something that is worth your time and effort to try and obtain.

That’s all you’ll need to know about obtaining the Bloodedge in Type Soul. Make sure you know how to leave your division if you plan on making a second character.

Roblox is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Mobile & Meta Quest

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy