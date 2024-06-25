How to Get Bonny Butchering Knife in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

If you like the life-steal mechanic, you may want to find the Bonny Butchering Knife in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. This new weapon is located in a small village near the Shadow Keep, but players may have trouble reaching this area.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Bonny Butchering Knife in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can get the Bonny Butchering Knife from a corpse on the east side of Bonny Village. To reach this area, you must pass through a hidden tunnel located in the Moorth Ruins.

After completing Castle Ensis, you can head southeast to reach the destroyed settlement. Once you are in the Moorth Ruins, you want to locate a half-destroyed church on the northeast side of the city. There will be a small jumping point that you can use to get down to the tunnel.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just keep following the path down until you find a wooden ladder. It will take you outside the Bonny Village, and there is even a Site of Grace near the well. This area is quite dangerous since there are a ton of hostile spirits. Although they’re pretty weak, they can overwhelm you due to their numbers.

You may also encounter an elite enemy called Greater Pontate. This opponent wields the Bonny Butchering Knife, but you won’t obtain the weapon by beating him. I recommend killing the weaker spirits before you engage with this elite enemy, or they’ll gang up on you.

Fighting the Greater Pontate is not that difficult since he is not that fast. His attack ranges between two and three strikes, and you can immediately attack him afterward. Also, ensure that you don’t get hit too often, or he will steal your HP.

Frankly, the weak spirits provide more challenge than the Greater Pontate. Despite me killing a bunch of them beforehand, several spirits still join in the fight later.

Bonny Butchering Knife’s Stats

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Bonny Butchering Knife is a Greataxe that scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity. It has the ability to restore a small amount of HP when this weapon squarely strikes an enemy. The knife comes with the Hone Blade skill, which allows the blade to boost the amount of health it recovers.

Unfortunately, you cannot imbue an Ash of War into the Bonny Butchering Knife. The upgrading material required for this Greataxe is Somber Smithing Stones, which you can find in Castle Ensis and Shadow Keep.

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 134 58 Magic 0 31 Fire 0 31 Lightning 0 31 Holy 0 31 Critical 100 0 Guard Boost 0 37

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy