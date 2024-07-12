As you start progressing through the game, you’ll find pretty much everything cool requires Bronze Ingot. Here’s how to get Bronze Ingot in Once Human.

How to Get Bronze Ingot in Once Human

To craft Bronze Ingot in Once Human, you need three things: a furnace, access to tin, and Bronze Crafting unlocked. While you undoubtedly have the furnace unlocked if you’ve searched up this guide, the other two components are much harder to obtain.

How to Find Tin in Once Human

So! Bad news. Tin will really only start appearing once you’ve left Dayton Wetlands and have started moving south into the Broken Delta. The main quest will naturally prompt you to enter this region immediately south of Dayton Wetlands, though I don’t recommend you enter before you’re level 10. Broken Delta is full of aggressive enemies who will take significantly more hits to the face than what you might be used to.

That being said, Tin is extremely common in Broken Delta, and you’ll find it wherever there are hills. Its nodes are grey, compared to copper’s brown tint. You can opt to use the Ore Detector, which is unlocked through the Infrastructure menu, to help find it. But I regret wasting the resources I used to make mine.

How to Unlock Bronze Crafting

To make Bronze Ingots in Once Human, you’ll need to unlock the ability in the Memetics menu. You can find the option in Infrastructure, which is the starting menu for your skill tree. Next, follow the central line down until you get to Bronze Crafting, in level 2. By the time you reach the Broken Delta, you’ll undoubtedly have enough ciphers to unlock this specialization.

Brone Ingots go into practically everything, from tools to upgrades for your motorcycle. So, it’s honestly well worth all the effort it takes to unlock it.

Once Human is available to play nowi.

