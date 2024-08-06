The economy in Once Human plays a huge role in determining your chances of survival against the monsters and abandoned landscapes, and Combo Chipsets can be an excellent source of wealth. These items can fetch you a hefty sum of Energy Links, so here’s how you can get them.

How to Get Combo Chipsets in Once Human

Unlocking the Combo Chipset Blueprint

You need to unlock the blueprint before you start crafting and stockpiling Combo Chipsets in Once Human. This isn’t something you’ll find in the game world. Instead, it’s in your Memetic Specialization nodes. The nodes with the possibility of providing the Combo Chipset blueprints will come at levels 20, 25, and 30, with one last node appearing at level 35.

But not everything is straightforward, so you’ll need some luck because getting the right node involves an RNG (random number generator) element. This means it can get a bit repetitive. You’ll need to roll the right node to get the blueprint, and if you don’t get it on your first try, you can reset your specialization nodes using Specialization Cleaners and try again until you hit the jackpot. Once you unlock that precious node, you’re ready to craft some Combo Chipsets.

Crafting the Combo Chipset

With the blueprint in hand, head to your Intermediate Supplies Workbench to start crafting. Here’s what you’ll need for one Combo Chipset:

10 Automatic Parts/15 Standard Parts/15 Rusted Parts/12 Special Parts/12 Refined Parts

20 Metal Scraps

30 Electronic Parts

Most of these materials are just lying around, waiting for you to scoop them up. Disassemble items at your Disassembly Bench to collect parts and scraps and hunt down technological items for those Electronic Parts. Once you’ve gathered everything you need, you’re ready to craft these chipsets. Each Combo Chipset takes about 60 seconds to make.

Once you’ve crafted a nice stack of Combo Chipsets, it’s time to cash in. Each chipset sells for 12,000 Energy Links, so they’re worth the effort. But you can’t sell them all at once. Vendors in Once Human have a cap of 50,000 Energy Links per week, so you’ll need to hop from one town hub to another, visiting different vendors to maximize your earnings.

There are five town hubs in Once Human, meaning you can sell up to 20 Combo Chipsets each week for a total of 240,000 Energy Links. That’s a tidy sum for those who are willing to put in the work and make the rounds.

You’ll get plenty of cash, but it’s very important that you use it wisely to make your character stronger. Invest in superior gear, better weapons, and upgrades to ensure you stay alive and thrive in the unforgiving world of Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

