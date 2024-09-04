How To Get & Deliver Parts to Shuri in Fortnite

The third set of Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom is finally here. It’s all about Shuri, as one of the quests asks you to seek her out, but, of course, it’s not that simple. Here’s how to get and deliver parts to Shuri in Fortnite.

How To Deliver Part to Shuri in Fortnite

While this challenge is similar to the one that made you deliver Doom’s Helmet to Hope, there’s one big difference: Shuri hasn’t been an NPC on the map all season. That makes tracking her down a lot harder, as you can’t just use your memory of NPC locations to finish the job. Thankfully, the latest update brought the Princess of Wakanda to Battle Royale.

Shuri can be found walking around near the Nitrodome POI. She won’t be standing in the same place for the whole game, though, so it’s important to use the map and the speech bubble emoticon that appears on it to help guide you. Just be on the lookout for other players who may be doing some hunting of their own and want to send you back to the lobby.

Once you come across Shuri, all you have to do is interact with her and deliver the parts to complete the Fortnite challenge. You don’t have to pick them up at another spot like you did Doom’s Helmet. She’ll also be selling her Mythic item, so if want to do some damage after knocking out this new quest, you’ll be able to – as long as you’re willing to part with a little bit of gold.

And that’s how to get and deliver parts to Shuri in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

