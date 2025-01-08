How To Get Early Access To Marvel Rivals Season 1

It’s hard to remember the last game that had the amount of buzz surrounding it that NetEase’s newest hero shooter does. Marvel Rivals is about to launch its first big update, Season 1, and gamers are dying to know how they can get early access to it.

How To Play Marvel Rivals Season 1 Early

A lot of the hype for Marvel Rivals‘ update is coming from all the information dropping online. On the game’s official social media pages, the developers are releasing video after video, detailing all the new content coming in Season 1. However, plenty of streamers got their hands on the update early, making a lot of the playerbase feel left out. Thankfully, there is a way for a select few to ensure that never happens again.

The people playing Marvel Rivals Season 1 early are part of the game’s Creator Community, a group of gamers who applied and were approved to get early access to updates and other bits of information. And while that might seem like an exclusive club that only the biggest streamers belong to, anyone can apply. Here are the steps to follow:

Head to the Creator Hub section of Marvel Rivals‘ official website.

Click the form at the bottom of the screen and fill it with all the required information.

Wait to hear back from NetEase Games.

Before applying, though, it’s important to note that while the application doesn’t ask for things like sub count or channel statistics, the people looking over them are sure to notice if someone made an account for the sole purpose of getting in early. So, for anyone just starting out, it may be a good idea to hold off on applying, at least for a little while.

What’s New in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

The Creator Community window for Season 1 is likely closed, but players who aren’t part of it won’t have to wait long, as the update is set to drop on Friday, January 10th. Two new characters, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, will join the game’s already massive roster, and new maps and modes are arriving as well. There will also be a massive Battle Pass up for grabs that features 10 skins for players to unlock, including the Blood Berserker Wolverine Costume and the Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon Costume.

Several characters already in the game will be receiving buffs and nerfs, and for those interested in learning more about that, read The Escapist’s full breakdown here.

And that’s how to get early access to Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

