How to get Evensong in Warframe

Evensong is Jade’s signature bow in Warframe, a counter to the malicious Dread which is wielded by the Stalker. Fully drawn arrows fired by Evensong impale enemies and empower ally weapons with Multishot.

How to farm Evensong in Warframe

To get Evensong in Warframe, you will need to play the Ascension game mode that was introduced to Warframe with the Jade Shadows update. During this mode, you can get the blueprint for Evensong, or you can earn Vestigial Motes that can be exchanged directly for the parts and blueprints.

New Ascension Game Mode – Brutus (Uranus) Drop Tables: Evensong’s blueprint has a chance to be rewarded from the new Ascension Game Mode on Brutus, Uranus.

Evensong’s blueprint has a chance to be rewarded from the new Ascension Game Mode on Brutus, Uranus. Ordis’ “Release Vestigial Motes” Store in the Larunda Relay: Evensong’s blueprint can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. The blueprint will cost 300 Vestigial Motes.

Evensong’s blueprint can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. The blueprint will cost 300 Vestigial Motes. In-Game Market: Evensong can be purchased on the in-game Market for Platinum.

How to get Vestigial Motes

Ascension mission will reward players with 11-13 Vestigial Motes or 16-18 on Steel Path when they finish the mission. You can also find three beacons in the mission to call in a Sister of Parvos toward the end. Defeating the Sister will reward you with 5-7 Vestigial Motes and a chance at a new Arcane, listed below, or 8-10 Motes and a guaranteed Arcane on Steel Path. Sisters of Parvos will also drop Steel Essence in Steel Path Ascension missions. So, you could end up finishing with anywhere up to 20 Vestigial Motes on normal mode or 28 on Steel Path.

The Sister will be Level 75 on Normal mode, and Level 175 on Steel Path mode.

How to build Evensong

Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following resources to build it in the Foundry:

15000 Credits

700 Salvage

1100 Plastids

20 Gallium

10 Control Module

Harmony Stats in Warframe

Charge Time – 1.1

Mag Size – 1

Reload – 0.6

Accuracy – Very High

Follow Through – 60%

Range – 2.6 meters

Quick Shot Puncture Damage – 97.5 Slash Damage – 227.5 Total Damage – 325 Critical Chance – 25% Critical Multiplier – 2.20X Status Chance – 38%

Charged Shot Puncture Damage – 150 Slash Damage – 350 Total Damage – 500 Critical Chance – 25% Critical Multiplier – 2.20X Status Chance – 38%

Charged Radial Attack Range 4m Puncture Damage – 45 Slash Damage – 105 Total Damage – 150 Falloff – 90%



