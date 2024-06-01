How to Get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4

Lord Zir demands stacks of Exquisite Blood if you hope to take him on in Diablo 4. To help you summon him at his altar, this guide will outline how to get more blood so you can get started on target farming bosses.

Diablo 4: How to Get Exquisite Blood

Kill Blood Maidens in Accursed Rituals or complete Gathering Legions to get Exquisite Blood. Before the Loot Reborn update, this blood material was limited to Gathering Legions events. You can still complete these events for guaranteed blood drops as rewards but you aren’t limited to them anymore. In fact, I would recommend sticking to the Accursed Rituals instead of relying on the legions for your materials.

You can find Accursed Rituals in any active Helltide zone. The ritual site is always marked on the map by a horned demon, so it’s easy to find. Make your way to the site and make sure you have some Baneful Hearts to spend. Accursed Rituals require at least three hearts placed on the pillars, but they can be shared between players. Once the ritual begins, hordes of demons will spawn, and, eventually, the Blood Maiden will appear. Killing the boss will reward you with some Exquisite Blood as a reward.

How to Farm Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4:

Kill Blood Maidens in Accursed Rituals.

Complete Gathering Legions events.

Defeat World Bosses.

In my time playing, I’ve managed to find some additional random drops as well. Though it’s not a guarantee, Exquisite Blood can appear from enemies in Nightmare Dungeons or from World Bosses. But these should be treated as lucky drops and not as a way to farm blood.

With at least 9 Exquisite Blood, you can head to the Darkened Way and enter Lord Zir’s lair. If you’re lucky, you might get an item like Fractured Winterglass.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PC.

