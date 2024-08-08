How To Get Free Pickaxes for Dino Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go

If you’re hoping to excavate the earth and claim plenty of rewards from completing milestones during the Dino Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly GO, you’re going to need plenty of Pickaxes. Here’s how to grab Pickaxes in Monopoly GO.

How To Get Pickaxes for Dino Treasures Event in Monopoly Go

Claiming rewards is always the most exciting part of Monopoly GO, but the Dig Events are always some of the most exciting additions to the game. Getting plenty of extra Pickaxes is surprisingly easy, especially if you follow these tips and tricks to claim them.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for New Quick Wins

The first thing I do when I log into Monopoly GO is check out the Quick Wins that are available for the day. These three little tasks only take a couple of minutes to complete and grant us plenty of rewards such as dice, sticker packs, and pickaxes. During these types of events, it’s always recommended to complete your Quick Wins, even if you’re only signing on for a little while during the day.

Compete in Events and Tournaments for Pickaxes

Throughout the Dig Events, there are also going to be plenty of events and tournaments going on, all of which can grant us additional rewards and bonuses. You can usually claim over a hundred Pickaxes if you complete all of the tiers of an event, and tournaments add to that pile as well. Be sure that you’re paying attention to the new events as they’re happening; otherwise, you may miss out on a surprising number of pickaxes.

Keep on Digging in the Dig Event

You may be surprised to hear that you can also unlock several Pickaxes just by participating in the Dino Treasures Dig event. With 25 tiers to work through, you’ll earn more dice, sticker packs, and additional pickaxes that you can use to get started on the next dig site. It’s a great little incentive, especially since these fields can sometimes feel unfair.

Unlike the free dice links that Scopley hands out, there are unfortunately no links for free pickaxes. While this would be a great thing to see them add in the future, it seems unlikely that we will see this rollout anytime soon. Until they decide to do something like that, use the tips I gave above to own the Dino Treasures Dig Event and get all of the rewards you deserve.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

