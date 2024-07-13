How to Get Fuel in Once Human

The best way to get around the map in Once Human is with your personal motorcycle and you will eventually need more fuel to keep it going. This guide will cover how you can get your hands on the resource and ensure your bike is always moving.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Fuel in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Search the trunks of abandoned cars or refine Acid to collect more fuel for your motorcycle. Getting the materials and the Ciphers to unlock the refinery Memetic is going to take some time in your playthrough, so I recommend starting with the abandoned cars. Nearly all of the main roads in the game will have broken-down cars, but the trunk needs to be closed if you have any chance of finding Portable Mixed Fuel inside. If you see that the trunk has not been searched at all, keep moving down the road.

Search the trunks of abandoned cars.

Use the Fuel Refinery.

Take control of Oil Refineries in PvP servers.

Level up the Battle Pass.

You can continue to collect Portable Mixed Fuel for the remainder of your playthrough whenever you really to maintain your bike. However, it’s not the best way to maintain the resource. Instead, you should invest in the Fuel Refinery skill for your Territory, which allows you to build yet another set of machinery. Once it’s all built, you can then refine Acid or your Portable Mixed Fuel to create barrels of Premium Fuel.

Related: How to Find the Sunbury Middle School Crates in Once Human

There are two other ways to earn Fuel in the game, but they are very situational. The first is to level up the Battle Pass. Some of the rewards will provide you with more of the resources so that everyone can get around just fine. And the second option, you can fight for Oil Refineries when you join a PvP server. However, most players will likely be in the PvE servers, so fighting for Oil Refineries isn’t going to be a standard option. Either way, there are numerous ways to keep your motorcycle moving.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy