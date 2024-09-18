How To Get Goods in Frostpunk 2

Goods are one of the many resources your society will need in Frostpunk 2, as they can’t just live on food and raw materials alone. The demand for those will be higher as your population increases, so here’s how you can get more of them.

How to Craft Goods in Frostpunk 2

Goods are automatically crafted by the Central District at the center of New London in Frostpunk 2 and are mainly obtained by building Industrial Districts. Industrial Districts can be placed anywhere you want, but just like other districts, building them next to other constructions is recommended to lower the Heat requirements. As the Central District will eventually not be enough to supply the whole city, you’ll need one or two of these to meet your daily demands.

Remember to set your Industrial District’s task to crafting Goods instead of Prefabs once you finish building them, as they’re not automatically set for that. Crafting Prefabs and Goods have the exact same resource demand (20 Heat and 50 Materials), and you can expand these districts to get more Goods from them every week.

You can (and should) also set up Hubs whenever your production is going smoothly. Having an extra stock of them will be mandatory as the whiteout periods approach and people cannot craft them daily. Not having enough Goods leads to a steep increase in Crimes. This leads to an increase in Tension, forcing you to take more actions to deal with the increasing demand and the criminals. And since it’s always easier to deal with the problems before they appear, try to keep your Goods demand as low as possible.

Production and demand can also be affected by certain Laws, which can make people ask for fewer Goods regularly. These are extremely helpful when trying to set up a stock, so consider them carefully whenever you stumble across one of them.

And most importantly, remember that just because you need Goods right now, it doesn’t mean you can completely neglect your Prefabs needs, as they’re just as important for the city. You’ll need lots of Materials for that, so get ready to mine for a lot of them.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

