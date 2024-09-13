Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Haruka Rin in Anime Vanguards

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 10:29 pm

There are tons of different characters to get in Anime Vanguards, but not all of them are made equal. Some can’t even be summoned through regular means. Here’s how to get Haruka Rin in Anime Vanguards.

Table of contents

Getting Haruka Rin in Anime Vanguards

unlocking haruka rin in anime vanguards

Haruka Rin is a secret character in Anime Vanguards that you can only get by leveling up the Battle Pass. Specifically, you need to reach level 30 in the free tier in order to unlock her.

The good news here is that it’s possible for all players to get her simply just by playing the game. By killing enemies and playing through the regular game modes, you’ll earn points in the Battle Pass, and once you hit level 30, you can claim her by clicking on the Pass button in the right corner of the screen.

This will likely take a bit of time as leveling up the Battle Pass in Anime Vanguards can be rather slow, but just keep at it, and you’ll eventually get there.

Haruka Rin Stats and Abilities

Alright, now let’s go over some of Haruka Rin’s stats and passives. Here’s her basic info:

  • Deployment Cost: 1,200
  • Placement Limit: 2
  • Tower Type: Ground

In addition to that, she comes with the following abilities:

  • Love Dance: Increases DMG by 3% per wave for all units in range, up to a maximum of 18%.
  • NANA (Cooldown: 1 wave): Same as Love Dance, this ability provides a DMG boost of 3% per wave for all units in range, up to 18%.

This makes Haruka Rin a really powerful support and buffer unit in Anime Vanguards. Even though she can only be deployed twice, if you place her in the right positions, she can give your entire team a tremendous boost.

Finally, it’s also possible to unlock her evo version by feeding her 35 Green Essence and 11 Blue Essence.

And that’s how to get Haruka Rin in Anime Vanguards. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our Anime Vanguards codes list and tier list.

Anime Vanguards
Roblox
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
