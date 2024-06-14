How to Get Health or Shields at an Oasis Pool Location in Fortnite

Getting caught in the water can sometimes feel like a death sentence in Fortnite. But with the inclusion of oasis pools, it just might be worth it. Here’s how to get health at an oasis in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Health and Shields from an Oasis in Fortnite

With the release of Chapter 5, Season 3, oases have gotten a brand-new function. They now provide shields and health, and all it takes to benefit from these tranquil pools of water is to step into them.

Each second you stand in an oasis, you’ll recover one hit point or one shield per tick. The oasis prioritizes health over shields, and it won’t start recovering shields until your health bar is completely full. That being said, it’s exceptionally slow. So, it’s not recommended that you waste time here unless you’re desperate or only a few ticks away from having full health or full shields. And in early game, it’s better to prioritize finding small or medium-sized shields instead of going straight for the oasis.

Related: How to Spray Metallica Concert Images at Different Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

Screenshots by The Escapist

That being said, if you do need to find an oasis and get health in Fortnite, there are five in the game, all on the southern portion of the map. You can find an oasis in the following locations:

East of Nitrodrome

Just north of Brawler’s Battleground

Southeast of Redline Rig

Northeast of Brutal Beachhead

Northeast of Sandy Steppes

Related: How to Complete the Secret Metallica Quest in Fortnite Chapter 5

Unfortunately, these oases are just outside of any major POIs. But if you’re on the run from the storm or happen to find your way between spots, it’s not a bad place to stop for a dip. Personally, though, I think the River Styx Underworld Jump is much cooler and more useful than the slow health regeneration of the oasis.

And that’s how to get health or shields at an oasis pool in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3, is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy