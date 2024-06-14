A new challenge involving Metallica in Fortnite is causing headaches for players. However, it’s not nearly as difficult as it seems. Here’s how to spray Metallica concert images at different locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

How to Spray Metallica Concert Images at Different Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

This specific quest is more challenging than it seems because players don’t have the Metallica concert image spray in their inventory. That’s because the game provides it to you when you head to the right location and prepare to spray the image. So, it’s really just a matter of knowing where to go and getting the job done.

There are six spots to spray Metallica concert images on the Fortnite map, but you only have to complete three. And with the quest being set up the way it is, that means only having to travel to two POIs if you play your cards right. Here are all the POIs that feature spots to spray the Metallica concert images:

Restored Reels

Reckless Railways

Sandy Steppes

Knowing what you know now, this challenge may sound like a piece of cake. However, it’s important to remember that other players will have the same idea as you and be ready to take you out before you even get the chance to spray the image. So, it’s important to arm yourself with a gun and prepare to fight. But don’t worry if you lose – this Metallica quest saves progress, so even if you die, you can enter the next match and continue it.

And that’s how to spray Metallica concert images at different locations in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

