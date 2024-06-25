How to Get Maternal Staff in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree adds a whole ton of new weapons and armor to Elden Ring, which means more build possibilities and customization. Here’s how to get the Maternal Staff in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Maternal Staff Location

The Maternal Staff is a weapon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree that you can only get by defeating Ymir, Mother of Fingers. It’s worth noting that he’s an optional boss, which means that this weapon is missable since you don’t need to beat him to progress through the story.

First, you’ll need to defeat Metyr, Mother of Fingers. She’s located in the Finger Ruins of Miyr, and from the Cathedral of Manus Metyr Site of Grace, interact with the throne to find a ladder that heads downwards. Follow the path all the way to the end to start the boss fight with Metyr.

After defeating Metyr, head back to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr to find Ymir, Mother of Fingers and start the boss fight.

You’ll be rewarded with Ymir’s Bell Bearing, the Maternal Staff, and the High Priest armor set for defeating her.

Maternal Staff Stats and Effects

The Maternal Staff has a requirement of 7 Str, 11 Int, and 16 Arc. It also has E scaling for Str, D scaling for Int, and C scaling for Arc. Here are its starting stats:

Phy: 26

Mag: 0

Fire: 0

Light: 0

Holy: 0

Crit: 100

Sor: 144

And here’s the item description:

“Staff of Count Ymir, who made himself a Mother of Fingers. Carried for want of tail-fingers of his own. Enhances finger sorceries. The crystal ball, though representative of a microcosm, would not receive any sign.”

And that’s how to get the Maternal Staff in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start Thiollier’s questline, and how Eternal Sleep works.

