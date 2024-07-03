How to Get Megamaguey Pineapple in FFXIV Dawntrail

With the release of Dawntrail and patch 7.0, there are plenty of new materials and ingredients to be gathered in Final Fantasy XIV. If you’re wondering how to get the Megamaguey Pineapple in FFXIV Dawntrail, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

FFXIV Dawntrail Megamaguey Pineapple Location

As far as I can tell, it doesn’t look like the Megamaguey Pineapple is something you can harvest or gather in FFXIV. Instead, you can only get it by purchasing it with Bicolor Gemstones, or by doing levequests and ventures.

Listed below are all the ways you can get Megamaguey Pineapples in FFXIV:

By farming the level 90 levequest, “More Mezcal”

By farming the retainer level 91 Hunting Exploration venture

By exchanging 3 Bicolor Gemstones with Beryl at Solution Nine, Nexus Arcade (X:8.4, Y:14.1)

By exchanging 3 Bicolor Gemstones with Kajeel Ja at Tuliyollal, Resplendent Quarter (X:12.9, Y:13.1)

By exchanging 3 Bicolor Gemstones with Tepli at Urqopacha, Wachunpelo (X:27.5, Y:11.8)

If you’re not a fan of levequests or ventures, the good news is that you can farm Bicolor Gemstones rather easily by doing FATEs.

How to Use Megamaguey Pineapple

At the time of writing, there’s only one main use for the Megamaguey Pineapple in FFXIV, and that’s for cooking. Level 91 Culinarians can make Cooking Mezcal with the following ingredients:

Fire Crystal x8

Megamaguey Pineapple x5

If you’re looking to level up your Culinarian or turn in items for provisioning missions, this is certainly one of the recipes you’ll want to knock out sooner rather than later.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Megamaguey Pineapple in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all mounts, and how to play Viper and Pictomancer.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy