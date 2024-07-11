How to Get Operator Kills with Iron Sights in MW3

Depending on the week of challenges you’re faced with in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you may need to earn some Operator Kills with Iron Sights. Our guide will explain exactly how you can rack up kills with the most basic sights in the game.

What are Operator Kills with Iron Sights in MW3?

Any time you kill an Operator with a weapon that doesn’t have a sight attached, it will count as an Iron Sights elimination. Nearly every gun in the game will have a set of irons by default. These are the sights that you see when you ADS and no optics are in your loadout. They all look different depending on the platform and they typically add to the iconic look we associate with some weapons. In some cases, they even make recoil much easier to control when compared to looking through an optic.

One of the most recent challenges tied to Iron Sights has players earn clean kills with Marksman Rifles as well. Just build the weapon as you normally would but leave the optic slot empty. As long as irons are attached, the Operator Kills should count regardless of how the weapon is used. However, if the challenge specifically states that using ADS is part of the irons, then you need to make sure you’re not hip-firing or in a Tactical Stance.

On weapons like Sniper Rifles, leaving the optic category empty will not automatically add iron sights to the weapon. By default, snipers have scopes on them that can weigh the gun down but provide some easy precision. If the sniper has irons as an option, you can find them as a separate attachment within the optic category. Then you can get back to the irons grind as you earn more Operator Kills.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

