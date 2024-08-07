How to Get Purified Water in Once Human

Purified Water is a crucial resource to know how to make in Once Human. It’s a primary resource for the Brewing Barrel, but can’t be obtained by normal methods. Find out how to make it in the guide below.

Making Purified Water in Once Human

First and foremost, you need to unlock some specific objects in the Memetics menu (specifically, the Logistics tab of the menu). You need to have the Water Collector, Water Storage Tank, and an Osmosis Water Purifier unlocked in order to make Purified Water. If you just have the Water Collector and the Storage Tank, you’ll only be able to produce Dirty Water and then turn it into Boiled Water. The Purifier is essential to making Purified Water.

The resources required to build the Osmosis Water Purifier in Once Human. Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s important to note that Boiled Water and Purified Water are not the same thing. Boiled Water needs to be crafted at a Kitchen in Once Human while Purified Water is made using the Purifier. Once you have all of the necessary Memetics unlocked, you can follow the process below to make Purified Water:

Put a Water Collector out somewhere in the clear so rain can fall into it. The rain water produces Dirty Water, which you can collect from the Collector.

However, you can also run the Collector to the Water Purifier, where the Dirty Water can be cleaned.

With the Dirty Water purified, connect the Water Purifier to a Water Storage Tank where you can easily access it. Inside the tank will be clean, Purified Water that you can either drink to keep your thirst levels high or use it to craft other food or items.

There are also additional ways to make Purified Water using Water Pumps and other Water Purifiers, but the abovementioned method is the easiest and most efficient. It also doesn’t rely on your base being near a water source, as your Dirty Water comes from rain instead of a lake or river. You can also make use of certain Specializations to get Water more easily.

