How to Get Razorplate in Diablo 4

Depending on the season in Diablo 4, Thorns builds can do some serious damage, which makes the Razorplate Unique a popular pick in the community. If you want to try your own defensive damage build, this guide will cover how you can find this chest armor with ease.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Razorplate in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Kill Lord Zir for the best chance at earning Razorplate as a reward. All of the end-game bosses have a list of Unique items that you can target farm. Some Uniques can be earned from multiple bosses, while others like the thorns-based chest piece can only be targeted with Lord Zir. Luckily, killing Blood Maiden bosses in Helltides can provide you with a fast track to more Exquisite Blood materials. Once you have at least nine Exquisite Blood, you can summon Lord Zir and attempt to target farm this item.

Target Farm Lord Zir

Complete Weekly Gauntlets

Farm Helltides

Of course, Razorplate can technically be earned from any loot source in the game. Completing the Weekly Gauntlet, finishing the Iron Wolves board, or even just farming Helltides can give you a great chance of earning Unique items. However, they can be nearly anything available to your current class. Farming specific bosses is the only way to ensure that your possible loot chances are geared toward what you need.

Related: How to Summon Andariel in Diablo 4

This unique chest piece also happens to be available globally to all classes. That means you can search for this armor on any character and share it with another when the time comes. It won’t help with targeting, but it can make the grind easier as a whole.

Razorplate Unique Effects in Diablo 4

Every single affix on the Razorplate is based on Thorns damage. Four of the affixes provide more flat damage to Thorns, and then the Unique effect has a 10% chance to add an additional 125% to those. It’s hard to skip this armor piece for any class that has a Thorns build and it never hurts to have it in your stash for safekeeping. You might find yourself wanting an AFK build by the end of a season.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy