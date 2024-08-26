How To Get Rimuru/Early Bird Unit in Special Anime Defense

Getting exclusive units like Rimuru/Early Bird in Roblox’s Special Anime Defense sounds like a dream come true, especially if they’re overpowered. But can you still get your hands on the Early Bird/Rimuru unit, or have they been isekai’ed away for good?

Can You Still Unlock the Early Bird Unit in Special Anime Defense?

If you were hoping to unlock the main character of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Rimuru in Special Anime Defense, you would have needed to earn the exclusive Early Bird role in the official Discord Server. The first 25,000 players that signed up for the channel received this character, but as it stands, there is no other way to get your hands on him.

There is a chance that we could see Rimuru/Early Bird added again down the line as a special transaction that will likely cost Robux, but until then, if you weren’t one of those 25,000 initial members you’re out of luck. But you’re not alone. I joined earlier in the day on July 28 and I was in the 50,000 area.

The Early Bird Unit is bound to become rather rare, so be sure to hold onto it for a while in case Trading is added. It’s likely to be a valuable piece of history for Special Anime Defense, so you should be able to use it to leverage even more powerful characters in the future.

The Discord is full of helpful players who are on top of everything that the game has to offer, as well as giveaways for special prizes. There is a chance that we may see a Rimuru go up in the Giveaway channel, so make sure that you join just in case.

Roblox is available to play now.

