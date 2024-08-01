Recently, Arrancar players in Type Soul were given the ability to get Segunda and finally be on a level playing field with the rest of the races. Here’s how to get Segunda in Type Soul for yourself.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Segunda in Type Soul

There are several steps you need to complete if you want to finally get your Arrancar a Segunda in Type Soul. Fortunately, I’ve laid out each step below so you can take your time with the process and ensure you don’t miss anything.

How To Get the Segunda Quest

As an Arrancar, you need to become a Vastocar. Once you’re a Vastocar, you must also acquire Full Res. Getting Full Res is a long process that requires you to win a certain number of raids, clan wars, or 1v1 matches, along with defeating specific enemies and navigating through a maze.

Once you’re a Vastocar and have Full Res, you need to go inside the Arrancar cave and head all the way to the back. There, you’ll see a sword, which you can click on to begin the Segunda quest.

How To Complete the Segunda Quest

The quest requires you to eliminate 20 Powerful Foes. Defeating 20 Powerful Foes entails killing and gripping 20 players in Bankai, Voltstanding, or Full Res. However, the kills won’t count unless you inflict the highest damage possible. This can easily be done by asking other players on the server if you can grip them, as there’s no risk involved for them. But you can also use codes to get resources and further increase your power.

Once you’ve killed your 20 Powerful Foes, the quest is complete, and you’ll get Segunda in Type Soul.

Image via Roblox

The entire process won’t take too long if you already meet the requirements for Segunda. However, killing and gripping 20 Powerful Foes can take some time if players aren’t willing to let you grip them.

Type Soul is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy