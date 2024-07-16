How to Get Special Parts in Once Human

Progression is the real objective in Once Human, and when you reach the final stages of that progress, you need plenty of Special Parts. This guide will help you find these high-end materials as you take on the tougher content in the game.

Where to Get Special Parts in Once Human

Special Parts can be scrapped from items found in level 40+ regions such as Red Sands. Most of the regions in the game have the same types of resources that maintain similar functions. The only difference is the name, so you have certainly come across counterparts such as Standard Parts. Although they aren’t the same in terms of stats, the main idea for farming any part should be familiar as you enter new zones.

Most Standard, Refined, or Special Parts are tied to electronics. The names of those electronics will change depending on the level of the region you are exploring. Early electronics consist of items like fans, which seem simple enough. Later on, you need to search for electronics such as drones or any kind of computer parts. Whenever you find electronics that can yield decent parts, a message will typically get plastered on your screen for a moment so that you are aware of the find. Computer parts might seem mundane at first but they are important.

Unless you get lucky and you find Special Parts from crates or enemies, finding electronics is just the first step. Eventually, all the loot you have needs to be brought back to your Territory so that you can make use of the Disassembly Bench. As always, you can check off all the scrappable items that you currently have and they will be broken down for parts. Anything from the level 40+ region will yield you those rare resources you have been looking for.

Once Human is available to play now.

