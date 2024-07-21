How to Get Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop in Diablo 4

Sorcerers can make use of multiple elements with ease in Diablo 4 and that makes Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop fantastic. This guide will explain how you can get this ring so you can complete your build and boost your damage even further.

Where to Get Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Defeat the Echo of Varshan as a Sorcerer for a chance to get Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop. Each time you defeat the echo, at least one Unique item will drop from a small pool. Varshan happens to be the only end-game boss with the elemental loop on the loot pool for players to take advantage of. And if you use Stygian Stones for the level 200 version, your chances of getting the loop get even higher.

To fight Varshan, go to the Malignant Burrow in Hawezar. This burrow is located directly next to the Tree of Whispers and you will need four different body parts to summon the boss inside. Malignant Hearts are the toughest to find of the four.

Aside from killing Varshan, you can complete The Gauntlet, grind out Helltides, or open chests to get Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop. However, these methods are unreliable and can include the entire Unique item loot pool.

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop Effect in Diablo 4

For each type of elemental damage you deal with, there is a 15% damage bonus applied for four seconds. Dealing more elemental damage will refresh the bonus and keep your damage going.

Nearly every build fit the Sorcerer runs Teleport and Flame Shield at the very least. This ring takes advantage of that and turns you into a mana-based bomb against the demons. As long as you keep an eye on the elements, that bomb is infinite.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

