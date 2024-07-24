Once Human allows you to equip some amazing Deviants who will aid you against the terrifying enemies. Here’s how to get the Mini Feaster in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Mini Feaster Deviant in Once Human

Mini Feaster is a combat Deviant in Once Human that you can summon in battles. When you do, it will spawn tentacles near enemies to damage them and increase the overall damage of your weapons. If your weapon has the Bounce effect, the Mini Feaster can summon additional tentacles, making it a formidable ally.

To get the Mini Feaster, you need to participate in specific public events scattered across the game’s world called Storm Bringer. These events are marked by white spheres with pink boundaries floating in the sky. Here’s how to find and complete these events to get your Mini Feaster:

How To Find Storm Bringer Events

While exploring the world of Once Human, keep an eye out for white spheres with pink boundaries. These signify public events that you can participate in. These events are usually in high-level areas, so be prepared for a challenge.

Enter the Fog

Advancing toward the sphere will bring you into a misty location designating an event zone. In these events, you will have to either kill a number of enemies or a single powerful boss at the end.

Defeat the Enemies

Engage and defeat the enemies or the boss. Sometimes, the event may require you to destroy eggs scattered around the area. You can save ammo by standing beside an egg until a blue mark appears, then running away to let lightning strike and destroy the egg.

Claim Your Rewards

Once you complete the event, a chest will appear in the middle of the area. Open it to receive your Mini Feaster. This chest also contains other valuable items like Fuel, Electronic Parts, Energy Links, and Acid.

How To Use the Mini Feaster Deviant

After obtaining the Mini Feaster, it’s time to put it to use:

Sync to Your Cradle: Go to your territory and store the Mini Feaster in an Isolated Securement Unit. Sync it to your cradle by holding ‘F’ while interacting with the unit. Summon in Combat: While in combat, press and hold ‘E’ to unleash the Mini Feaster. It will jog along beside you, popping out new tentacles every few seconds when it gets close to enemies. These tentacles deal significant damage to enemies. Maximize Damage: If your weapon has the Bounce effect, the Mini Feaster can summon additional tentacles faster. This not only increases the damage output but also boosts your weapon’s overall damage.

Tips for Farming Mini Feaster

Event Locations: High-level areas often have more frequent public events. Keep exploring these regions to find more events.

Preparation: Equip yourself with powerful weapons and enough ammo before entering these events, as the enemies can be tough.

Keep Farming: You can collect multiple Mini Feaster Deviants by farming them from these public events and use the one with the best stats.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy