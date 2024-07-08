The Dawntrail expansion has added a ton of new mounts to Final Fantasy XIV, which means more things for you to collect. Here’s how to get the Outrunner mounts in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Getting the Outrunner Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

The requirements for getting the Outrunner mount in FFXIV are simple, though they are very time-consuming. All you have to do is get the achievements Mastering War VI and Mastering Magic VI, which require you to hit level 100 for all combat jobs in the game.

The Mastering War VI achievement requires you to hit level 100 for the following jobs:

Paladin

Warrior

Dark Knight

Gunbreaker

Bard Dancer

Machinist

Monk

Samurai

Ninja

Reaper

Dragoon

Viper

And the Mastering Magic VI achievement requires you to hit level 100 for all magic-based jobs, as listed below:

Black Mage

Summoner and Scholar

White Mage

Astrologian

Red Mage

Sage

Pictomancer

After getting both achievements, click on the Character tab and choose Achievements, then click on the Outrunner Identification Key to claim your reward. Click on the Key in your inventory, and you’ll be able to start using the Outrunner mount in the game.

How to Level Up Jobs Quickly

If this sounds like a daunting task, don’t worry. It’s time-consuming, but there are ways you can speed up the process. For starters, the tank and healer jobs should be the easiest to level up, as you can simply spam dungeons with them. There are rarely any queue times for tanks and healers, so farming dungeons is the way to go.

For DPS jobs, you’ll need to make sure you’re hitting up your roulettes everyday. In addition to that, consider doing PvP, FATEs, and Palace of the Dead. FATEs, in particular, will be very lucrative, and will also yield Bicolor Gemstones.

PvP may sound unappealing, but it’s also a good way to level up. In addition to that, you can progress towards your Series Malmstones to get the Oppressor mount too.

And that’s how to get the Outrunner mount in FFXIV Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

