How to Get the Ring of Misfortune in Diablo 4

The Ring of Misfortune is the culmination of a secret quest that players have been trying to solve for a long time in Diablo 4. Around the time of the start of Season of the Infernal Hordes, the secret has been unveiled, and now players can start looking for the item with their own group.

Where to Get the Ring of Misfortune in Diablo 4

The Ring of Misfortune can be found at the wishing well in Scosglen by throwing in a Lucky Coin with four other players. The wishing well itself is located to the east of Cerrigar in The Downs. When you reach The Downs zone, head southwest of the Oldstones dungeon until you reach the well itself. You’ll need this area later to claim the ring but there are some steps beforehand. The most important part of this secret quest is the Lucky Coin.

Get a Lucky Coin from a Greed Shrine event.

Gather a group with all five base game classes.

Head to the wishing well in Scosglen.

Each class must throw a Lucky Coin into the well.

Claim the unique Ring of Misfortune.

Reddit User Sowhatsthecatch posted the results of a year-long journey to get the Ring of Misfortune. They were able to find a Lucky Coin by plundering a corpse below a Greed Shrine, which is part of an entirely random event. Players have been able to find these in the past but their use for them has been hidden. Now we all know that it requires a full squad of players.

You will need at least five different players who all have their own Lucky Coin to claim the Ring of Misfortune from the well in Scosglen. However, it can’t be any five characters. The group needs to contain one of each of the five base game classes. In the future, that could increase to six classes to make room for the Spiritborn. Either way, you will need all the base classes to toss in at least five coins and then the unique item is yours to claim.

