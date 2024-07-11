Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Rroneek Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

A gatherer's dream
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 09:42 am

FFXIV has implemented various methods for players to get mounts, but the Rroneek might be among the most unique. Here’s how you can get the oversized (and overhorned) Rroneek Mount in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get the Rroneek Mount in FFXIV

The Rroneek mount can be obtained from the Splendors Vendor in Solution Nine (X:9.1, Y:13.2) by exchanging it for 100 Rroneek Horn Totems in FFXIV. Each Totem costs 1,000 Orange Gatherers’ Scrips at any Scrip Exchange NPC, and is available for purchase after you reach Level 100 with any Disciple of Land class (Miner, Botanist or Fisher).

So getting to 100 Totems requires a huge total of 100,000 Scrips, which can take you a long time to get. Fortunately, the Totems are tradeable, so you can buy them from the Market Board to speed up your process, as you can only carry up to 4000 Orange Scrips at once.

Image of the player in a large room with the Item Exchange menu open trading for a Rroneek Horn in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Orange Gatherers’ Scrips can be obtained by completing Level 100 Deliveries, which all require gathering Collectables, the hardest items to get in the game. You can easily harvest them with enough gear and correct rotations, but the most valuable ones are time-gated, so you’re only able to get so much of them before their spawn window closes.

Related: How to Get Hammerhead Crocodile Skin in FFXIV

Another alternative is doing Custom Deliveries, where you only need to gather simpler items for NPCs to be rewarded with hundreds of easy Scrips, especially if that certain NPC has a bonus for Gatherers during the week. However, these are usually best spent on leveling your unleveled Crafters/Gatherers, so prioritize them if you haven’t leveled them all to 100 just yet.

This method for getting the Rroneek mount is similar to how you can obtain the Ty’aitya, being an equivalent for Gatherers who rarely have mounts available for them. While it’s not the easiest of the methods, it’s yet another incentive for players to get on the crafting/gathering rabbit hole, which becomes deeper the more you engage with it.

FFXIV is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.