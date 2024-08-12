The Speaker’s Sight is an Exotic Helmet for Warlocks in Destiny 2 and a nice throwback to a character that we lost at the very start of the game’s life, The Speaker. Here’s how to get The Speaker’s iconic helmet, Speaker’s Sight, in Destiny 2.

How To Get the Speaker’s Sight in Destiny 2

You should, hopefully, randomly open up the Speaker’s Sight by opening Exotic Engrams that you earn while playing. If you are not that lucky, you will be able to specifically decode any Exotic that has yet to drop for you when you hit Rank 16 with Rahool.

To level up with Rahool, just open Engrams with him. After you hit Rank 16, you will have a new option in his menus called Novel Decryption that will let you spend an Exotic Engram and an Exotic Cipher to unlock the Exotic of your choice. That includes Speaker’s Sight.

How To Get Exotic Engrams

You can get Exotic Engrams as random drops from killing enemies, the Season Pass, and by completing nine ritual activities each week. Ritual activities are Gambit, the Crucible, and Vanguard playlists. You can also earn some Exotic Engrams by ranking up with Xur by spending Strange Coins, or you can buy one from him each week for 23 Strange Coins.

What Does the Speaker’s Sight Do?

The Speaker’s Sight will cause healing grenades to spawn a restorative turret, and allies that are healed by this turret have the chance to drop an Orb of Power.

Speaker’s Sight Lore

To its Speakers, the Traveler gives dreams, and little more.

—I dream of a star hung low in the sky: brilliant, refractive, astigmatic. In green twilight, it was clear; in golden sunrise, it was aloof. Through day and night, it keeps me company, and from dream to dream, it is there, no matter the sky, no matter indoors or outdoors. In the heart of a deep subterranean compound, the star twinkles in the ventilation ducts. I always know where I am going.



—I dream of a weary wolf with kind eyes, a mother with pups behind her. She knows I am no threat, but I keep respectful distance anyway. Manners are not a suggestion. She does not speak.



—I dream of sunset, over and over.



—I dream of spears. I trace symbology through archives—boar-hunting and defense, creativity and fire, sacrifice and martyrdom. I do not understand the dreams. They stay with me for a long, long time.



—I dream of peace. I dream of waking with a rising sun, calm at dawn—waking to birdsong, to the sound of wings. I dream there is no fear and there are no walls, and the only trouble that meets me is I must shade my eyes when I walk out into the world.



—I dream of dreaming. I wake from one dream into another dream. There was a time when people like me dreamed, and it was a story. Now I dream only omens, cast in the fall of bamboo and the patterns of offal. I dream that I had a dream where I knew, without question, what was being said to me, but in the waking, it is nothing but smoke.



—I dream of patterns in the stream, fallen leaves drawing pictures for the briefest of moments before being washed down the river. Sorrow crushes me, and I do not understand why.



—I dream I am a voice caught in a throat, a heart trapped behind ribs—the thundering life of something that can only exist in its cage. I am Light cradled in glass and wire; I am a shield dreaming of being a sky, in love with the clouds. I look back at myself, and I am so, so small. I dream—



—And I wake, and I remember the dreams I have had before, though I do not understand them. But they array themselves in orderly fashion, in a long queue of patience.



I have time to cast the bones and learn their meaning.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

