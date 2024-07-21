How to Get the Spear Talisman in Elden Ring

The Spear Talisman is a great way to make any thrusting weapon and shield build even better in Elden Ring. In this guide, we will outline how to get this Talisman so you can deal some extra damage with each counter against your enemies.

Where to Find the Spear Talisman in Elden Ring

The Spear Talisman is located in the Lakeside Crystal Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. You can find the cave entrance all the way on the southern edge of the region near the exit to Godrick’s castle. If you’re trying to get this item early in your playthrough, you either need to find the hidden passage next to the castle or defeat Godrick the Grafted for the true exit. Either way, you need access to the Lakes region before you get any access to this item.

Once you are in Liurnia of the Lakes, go to the Lakeside Crystal Cave entrance and grace the Site of Grace. Then you can start exploring until you find the chest with the Spear Talisman inside. Take out the Demi-Humans in the area before you open the chest so you don’t get ganked. Or you can take your chances to speed run the chest and leave the cave without any hitches.

Spear Talisman Effect in Elden Ring

The Spear Talisman increases the damage dealt with thrusting weapon counterattacks by 15% overall. This works perfectly with great shield builds because counterattacks are based on guard counters. So if you like using boosted heavy attacks after a successful block with an item like the Verdigris Greatshield, you’ll want this Talisman for the extra damage alone. Then you can really cheese your way through all the content and bosses in the Lands Between.

