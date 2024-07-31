How To Get the Voodoo Doll Deviant in Once Human

One of the most powerful allies that you can have in combat in Once Human is your Voodoo Doll Deviant. Deviants like the Voodoo Doll can be of huge help during intense encounters, and there are multiple variants you can find in the game world. Here’s the location of all of them.

Voodoo Doll Deviant Locations in Once Human

Carnival of Doom Quest

One of the primary ways to get the Voodoo Doll Deviant in Once Human is by completing the Carnival of Doom quest. This quest is located in the Junkyard. Successfully beating this quest will reward you with the Voodoo Doll Deviant. It’s a challenging quest, so make sure you’re well-prepared before diving in.

Rippleby in Iron River

Another Voodoo Doll Deviant can be found at Rippleby in the Iron River region. The exact coordinates are 7601, -4008. Rippleby is a dockyard, and you’ll need to enter the facility and take a left. After walking for a while, you’ll spot a building with “RIPPLEY” written in big letters. Enter this building and climb to the top floor. The Voodoo Doll Deviant is located here but beware of the enemies inside. This Deviant is a level 4, making it a valuable find.

Sunbury Middle School in Broken Delta

In the Broken Delta region, head to Sunbury Middle School at coordinates 5243, -7067. The Voodoo Doll Deviant is on the rooftop near a mystical crate in Once Human. This location is fairly straightforward to navigate, but keep an eye out for any hostile encounters.

Coastside Plaza in Dayton Wetlands

Coastside Plaza in Dayton Wetlands is another early-game location where you can find the Voodoo Doll Deviant. The coordinates are 7632, -4834. Enter the building here, and you’ll find the Deviant quite easily. This is a great spot to get a head start with the Voodoo Doll early in your game.

Evergreen Vineyards

Evergreen Vineyards also houses the Voodoo Doll Deviant. Head to coordinates 1373, -3258. Look for a yellow house with a nearby fireplace. The Deviant usually spawns near this fireplace, but the spawn rate is not 100%. You might need to visit this place multiple times to get the Deviant.

Sunshine Farm in Blackheart Region

Finally, you can find a level 4 Voodoo Doll Deviant in Sunshine Farm, located in the Blackheart region at coordinates 2863, -316. You’ll see a giant fire on top of a platform, and the Deviant will be next to the fire. Be prepared for lots of enemies in this area, as it’s heavily guarded.

The Voodoo Doll is different than other combat Deviants in Once Human because it doesn’t do any damage to enemies. Instead, this one will share the damage you incur during fights, so you’ll survive for longer. If you want a companion that deals damage, Deviants like Zeno Purifier and Mini Feaster could be better choices.

Once Human is available to play now.

