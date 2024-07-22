The Zeno Purifier Deviant is a must-have for any player looking to enhance their melee combat prowess. Here’s how you can get the Zeno Purifier Deviant in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Zeno Purifier Deviant in Once Human

Accessing Season Goals

To get the Zeno Purifier Deviant in Once Human, you need to access the Season Goals menu to find the challenge that unlocks it.

Press ‘Esc’ to open the main menu.

Select the season banner in the upper-right corner.

Navigate to the Season Goals tab.

Click on the ‘Of Mist And Mirage’ phase rewards banner.

Go to the ‘Challenges’ tab.

Finding and Completing the Challenge

In the Challenges tab, look for the goal that requires you to defeat enemies with a melee weapon. Specifically, you need to:

Use a melee weapon to defeat 200 enemies.

This task may seem daunting, but it’s straightforward. Equip your best melee weapon and head to areas with high enemy concentrations in Once Human. Keep swinging until you hit the 200 mark.

Claiming Your Reward

After completing the challenge, you’ll receive a notification. To claim your reward:

Return to the Season Goals menu. If you’ve just completed the challenge, press ‘Y’ when the prompt appears on your screen.

Locate the completed challenge.

Click ‘Claim’ to receive your Zeno Purifier Deviant.

How To Use the Zeno Purifier Deviant

Now that you’ve claimed the Zeno Purifier in Once Human, it’s time to put it to use. Take the Deviant to your territory and keep it in an Isolated Securement Unit. Sync it to your cradle by holding ‘F’ while interacting with the unit.

When you’re ready to summon the Zeno Purifier in combat, hold ‘E’ to open the attack selection menu. Choose the type of attack you want the Zeno Purifier to perform. Watch as it teleports and slashes enemies with its katana, providing significant combat support. Of course, it’s also good to grab a Territory Deviant like Digby or Buzzy Bee to help your resources out while you kill.

You also need to ensure that your Zeno Purifier is happy so it remains active and effective in battle. Place it under a red light and play music nearby to help it recharge faster.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy