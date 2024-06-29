How to Get to the Scorpion River Catacombs in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Whether you want the Lightning Spear or just need another cave to explore, the Scorpion River Catacombs in Elden Ring should be on your radar. To help you find it, we will go over where the dungeon is located and how to find it.

Where to Find the Scorpion River Catacombs in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Scorpion River Catacombs are located to the northwest of the Ancient Base Ruins. When you discover the Ancient Base Ruins part of the map, you can head west until you find a river. This is essentially the continuation of the Ellac River going north instead of downstream. Keep following this river past the Temple Town ruins until you reach the Scarlet Rot section of the area. If you find the red pests, you’re going in the right direction.

Following the river north will eventually lead you to the opening of the Scorpion River Catacombs. Like all the other catacombs in Shadow of the Erdtree, the entrance will be dimly lit and surrounded by plenty of tombs in the dark. Simply run inside to grab the Site of Grace and then you can return whenever you want or complete the full dungeon now.

When you look at a map for the DLC, locating these catacombs specifically can be confusing due to the location. From a flat view, the entrance appears to be on the top layer of the Rauh Ancient Ruins. However, the green and the brown sections of the Ruins zone are entirely separate locations. And even the Scorpion River Catacombs look like they are in the green, they are really just far below the plateau in the shadow of that level. Now you won’t need to go in circles up top looking for it.

