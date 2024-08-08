The First Descendant, armoured characters, blasting away with sci-fi guns.
How to Get Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint in The First Descendant

As the latest Ultimate Descendant to be added to the roster in The First Descendant, Ultimate Valby is already proving to be a very strong late-game option. Here are the sources for the Spiral Catalyst Blueprint.

Best Farms for Ultimate Valby Stabilizer in The First Descendant

There are three different sources that can potentially drop the blueprint for the Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst.

Amorphous MaterialAM Drop ChanceMissionLocationOpened AtItem Drop Chance
023-Mutant AA100%The ChapelEcho SwampDead Bride6%
052-Mutant AA30-50%Defend Albion Resource Special OperationFortressHanged Man6%
073-Mutant AA5-25%Vulgus OutpostVespers (Hard)Void Fusion Reactor, Lost Supply Depot, Vespers (Hard)20%

Honestly, almost everything in this is an odd farm, one way or the other, with no really inviting options. I personally went for the first option just because the Amorphous Material is a guaranteed drop, and the Dead Bride fight is fast. That should be over under 10 seconds for most season players at this point, and even though that 6% drop chance puts you at about 80 runs to hit a 99% probability of the drop occurring, that is still pretty fast, given the clear time.

Compare that to the lower chances of getting the Materials from the other farms, that same drop chance from the Hanged Man with a longer run time and a higher chance that a teammate messes it up, and the fact that the Void Fusion Reactor farms just tend to be annoying as you need to farm up the Shards to run them, and I really feel the first one is the way to go for overall time economy.

Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following to build it at Anais in Albion:

  • 554 Monad Shard
  • 652 Semi-permanent Plasma
  • 242 Macromolecule Biogel
  • Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

    You can find those resources here:

    ResourcesBest Farming Spot
    Monad ShardIt is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Kingston.
    Semi-permanent PlasmaIs obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers.
    Macromolecule BiogelGotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:
    Muskeg Swamp: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
    Derelict Covert: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

    And there you have it. You are that little bit closer to building your Ultimate Valby and getting some highly effective late-game farming going.

    The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

