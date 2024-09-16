How To Get & Use Red Metal Key in Genshin Impact

While completing a Natlan world quest in Genshin Impact, you can get a key item called the Red Metal Key. Since the game doesn’t make it clear what you can do with this object, you can check out this handy guide to find out where you can use it.

Where to Get Red Metal Key in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can obtain the Red Metal Key in Genshin Impact during the Beneath the Crystal Rock world quest. This is a side mission you can take on in the Sulfurous Veins region in Natlan. There are three stone pillars you have to repair in this region; after fixing the third one, you will need to return to the Lesser Shadow pin. Unfortunately, you are sort of trapped underground, and you need to shift into a Saurian.

After turning into a Koholasaurus and using the air current to fly up, you can find a Precious Chest. Behind it, you can also discover the Red Metal Key lying on the stone stairs before the inscription. According to the description, it can open a door somewhere in Natlan.

How to Use the Red Metal Key

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can use the Red Metal Key to open an iron gate in the Sulfurous Veins region. I suggest teleporting to the underground western Waypoint near the area with lava. Afterward, look southwest to see a small cave on the right side. You may need to climb up some walls since the treasure chamber’s location is pretty high.

Be careful not to fall into the lava since it will kill you. To open the gate, you need to examine the mechanism to your left. It will ask you to insert the Red Metal Key before you can access the secret treasure chamber. Inside, you can find two Common Chests and one Precious Chest.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

