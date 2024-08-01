How to Get & Use Universal Tomestones in FFXIV

Beating the main story of Dawntrail doesn’t mean you’re done with the game. In fact, there’s still plenty to do in the endgame portion. Here’s how to get Universal Tomestones in FFXIV.

How to Get Universal Tomestones in FFXIV

Universal Tomestones are a special item you can get in Solution Nine after completing the Dawntrail MSQ in FFXIV. You can speak with Hhihwi in Solution Nine — located at coordinates X:8.7, Y:13.4 — to get it, but you’ll need to exchange seven Light Heavy Holoblades for it.

To get Light Heavy Holoblades, you’ll need to clear M4 of the Light Heavyweight Arcadion raid series each week. At the time of writing, you can only get one Light Heavy Holoblade with each M4 clear. However, as the new raid tiers release, the requirement for getting the Universal Tomestone will decrease, allowing you to farm it faster.

How to Use Universal Tomestones

Now that we know how to get those Universal Tomestones, let’s talk about how to use them. After you’ve gotten your first Universal Tomestone, you can then speak with Zircon at Solution Nine to purchase a Quetzali weapon at the cost of one Tomestone and 500 Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry.

If that sounds like a lot, don’t worry. Allagan Tomestones of Heliometry are much easier to farm, and you can get them simply by doing level 100 duties (including dungeons and raids), as well as doing your daily duty roulettes.

The Quetzali armor pieces only require Heliometry Tomestones, so you only need the Universal Tomestone for the weapon itself, which requires raiding.

And that’s how to get and use Universal Tomestones in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our ranking of all the expansions released so far, as well as our weekly Fashion Report guide.

