FFXIV Fashion Report This Week (Week 339, July 23-29, 2024)

Every week, Final Fantasy XIV gives you a chance to show off just how fashionable you can be in-game for a hefty sum of MGP. Here’s our FFXIV Fashion Report guide for week 339, running from July 23 to July 29.

FFXIV Fashion Report Guide for Week 339

This week’s FFXIV Fashion Report theme is as follows:

Chest: Too Cool

Hands: Diabolical

Legs: Old Country

Feet: Patten on the Back

We don’t have a definitive set for this week’s Fashion Report just yet, but right off the bat, there are a few preliminary options you can try for each theme, as listed below:

Gear Slot Equipment Chest Scion Adventurer’s Jacket, Gyuki Leather Jacket, Leonhart Jacket Hands Diabolic Gauntlets, Diabolic Gloves, Diabolic Halfgloves, Diabolic Dress Gloves, Metian Gloves Legs Augmented Hose, Shire Hose Feet Any Pattens (Maple, Ash, Walnut, Elm, Oak, etc)

These are speculative guesses for now but generally speaking, you want something dapper-looking for the Too Cool theme in the chest slot, and something a bit devilish looking for the Diabolical hands slot. The Old Country theme can be a bit tricky, but anything that might look old-school or even give off a cowboy vibe might work. Finally, Patten on the Back seems obvious, and any of the Pattens feet gear should work.

Once we have confirmation on the 100 points setup, we’ll update this section.

How to Start Fashion Report in FFXIV

Just in case you haven’t unlocked it yet, you can access the weekly Fashion Report quest by speaking with Lewena at the Gold Saucer. You’ll find her at coordinates X:4.8, Y:6.1. Speak with her to start the quest Passion for Fashion, and you’re good to go.

Do note that you need to have completed the side quest It Could Happen to You in order to unlock the Gold Saucer. This quest can be unlocked by speaking with the Well-heeled Youth on Emerald Avenue at Ul’dah. You’ll be able to access these quests after reaching level 15 and completing any of the Envoy quests from your starting city.

When Is the Fashion Report Reset Time?

The Fashion Report resets every week, at the same time as the weekly reset. You’ll be able to check out the new theme every Tuesday, at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, or 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

How Judging and Scoring Works

Points are given based on how well you match the given theme for that week, as well as making sure to equip something in all 11 equipment slots. Here’s how points are allocated:

Requirement Points Equipping all 11 slots 68 points Matching the theme on a gear slot 8 points Using the correct dye color 2 points Using a dye that’s in the same color category 1 point

Each week, four randomly chosen gear slots will have a theme attached to them. If you’re able to match the theme for all four slots, then that’s 32 points in the bag, allowing you to easily hit 100. Keep in mind that if any of your gear has been Glamoured, judging will be based on the Glamoured appearance.

While you can attempt the Fashion Report up to four times each week, rewards can only be redeemed once. Finally, do keep in mind that gear presented for the Fashion Report will be bound to you, and cannot be sold or traded to other players.

All Fashion Report Rewards

Now that we’ve got all the technical stuff out of the way, here are the full rewards for Fashion Report:

Requirement Prize Participation 10,000 MGP 80 points or more Additional 50,000 MGP

Achievement “You Look Marvelous I” 90 points Achievement “You Look Marvelous II” 100 points Achievement “You Look Marvelous III” and Fashion Leader title Cumulative total of 600 points Kasumi’s Boutique

And that does it for our FFXIV Fashion Report guide for this week. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our ranking of all expansions, the Dawntrail patch schedule, and how to get all Dawntrail mounts.

