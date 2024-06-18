How To Get Volatile Motes in Warframe

For the Belly of the Beast Clan event in Warframe, a new currrency was introduced called Volatile Motes. You will need this currency if you want to get access to all the various rewards that have been lined up for this event. You can find all the ways to get Volatile Motes listed below.

Operation Variant at the Brutus node on Uranus

An operation variant of the new Ascenion mode can be found at the Brutus node on Uranus. Play Ascension as you know it to earn those all-important Vestigial Motes, but with the added threat of Jade Light Eximus. These guys will spawn damaging beams of energy directly on top of you, so be careful. On top of the regular Ascension rewards, each Operation mission will award players with 4-6 Volatile Motes or 8-10 on Steel Path, which can be traded for rewards via Ordis in the Larunda Relay.

Summoning a Sister of Parvos by finding all three Sister Beacons hidden randomly through the level will also earn players an extra 1-3 Volatile Motes or 2-4 on Steel Path, as well as her usual drops.

Operation Alerts

Timed Operation Alerts will also appear across the solar system, and these reward players with 10 Volatile Motes or 15 on Steel Path. These non-Ascension missions will have normal gameplay based on their mission type but will feature increased Eximus Spawns, and those Eximus units will only spawn at Jade versions. They will rotate every 30 minutes, giving you a way to earn Volatile Motes by doing something a little different.

Stalker Joins the Fray

Finally, visiting Ordis in the Larunda Relay lets you do the thing you have always wanted to do, and play at the Stalker. Selecting the “A Shared Purpose?” option will allow you to join another Squad’s mission as the vicious Stalker, using his skills to aid them in their efforts. Doing so will reward you with the usual mission rewards, but you lose them all if you are downed.

All Rewards for committing Volatile Motes

Low Guardian Chest Plate

Belly of the Beast Sigil

Aspirus Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 33%)

Aspirus Emergent Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 66%)

Aspirus Apex Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 90%)

Krios Signa

Prominence Wisp Totem

Fluctus Rahk Skin

Ceti Lacera Blueprint

Basmu Blueprint

Stance Forma Blueprint

The Ballroom Simulacrum

Arcanes: Arcane Tempo Arcane Consequence Arcane Momentum Arcane Ice Arcane Nullifier Arcane Warmth Arcane Resistance Arcane Healing Arcane Deflection Arcane Victory Arcane Strike Arcane Awakening Arcane Guardian Arcane Phantasm Arcane Eruption Arcane Agility Arcane Acceleration Arcane Trickery Arcane Velocity Arcane Precision Arcane Pulse Arcane Ultimatum Arcane Aegis Arcane Arachne Arcane Rage Arcane Fury Arcane Avenger



Clan Contributions

Ordis is also carrying additional stock for Tenno who are in a Clan, and you can commit your Motes to that instead, if you wish.

Enlightened Hate Skin

Gilded Clan Sigil

Glyphed Clan Sigil

Phased Clan Sigil

Belly of the Beast Emblem

Arcanes: Arcane Energize Arcane Grace Arcane Barrier



