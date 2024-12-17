How To Get Weapon Upgrades and Ammo Mods in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 is more than just a festive coat of paint. While it does re-theme Liberty Falls for the holidays, it also changes how progression and upgrades work. Here’s how to upgrade your weapon and get Ammo Mods in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Upgrade Your Weapon in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Typically in Black Ops 6 Zombies, players will utilize Salvage to upgrade their weapons at the Arsenal Machine. However, this machine is missing from Jingle Hells. Therefore, players looking to upgrade weapons will need to find Aether Tools.

Aether Tools are a consumable in Black Ops 6 Zombies. They spawn with a color-coded rarity level, and using them will upgrade your weapon to that tier. For example, using a Purple (Legendary) Aether Tool on a weapon will upgrade it to the Legendary Rarity tier. In the Jingle Hells mode of Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are several ways to get Aether Tools to spawn:

Head to the Church and look up several feet from the front entrance. Throw a grenade at the zombie head on top of the spire. If done successfully, the head will disappear and zombies will fall out of the sky. When they land on the ground, they will drop loot. One of them will drop an Aether Tool. The higher the rounds you wait to do this little easter egg, the higher the rarity of the dropped Aether Tool will be.

Open the Bank Vault and use Loot Keys to open the safety deposit boxes inside. These have a chance of containing Aether Tools of various rarities within them.

Complete S.A.M. Trials and try to earn the maximum reward tier. S.A.M. Trials have a chance to drop Aether Tools.

You can also opt to use a Hidden Power GobbleGum to upgrade your weapon to Legendary Rarity instantly. Additionally, weapons available from the Mystery Box, Wall Buys, and Holiday Presents will also increase their Rarity tier as the rounds progress.

How To Get Ammo Mods in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies

In the Jingle Hells mode, it seems the only Ammo Mod available is Cryo Freeze. The Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod will drop as a consumable item that can be equipped to your weapons. The main way to get these consumables to spawn is by finding them when opening a Holiday Present. These special items deliver random loot, which seem to net higher rarity rewards as the rounds progress.

There are several ways to get Holiday Presents. Most simply, they will sometimes just drop when killing an enemy. The new Naughty or Nice powerup can also drop them. If you pick up the stocking-shaped powerup, you will either get a naughty or nice UI banner on the HUD. Nice ones drop several Holiday Presets, but Naughty ones will spawn lots of vermin enemies. The S.A.M. Machine will also spawn several Holiday Presents around it whenever it spawns in Jingle Hells.

How To Get Equipment and Support in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Like the Arsenal Machine, players will also notice that the Workbench is absent from Jingle Hells. This means players will not be able to use Salvage to craft equipment, nor powerful Support items like Chopper Gunners, Mutant Injections, or Self Revives. However, equipment and Support can still spawn in several ways.

Equipment can spawn as loot from killing enemies.

Holiday Presents can drop equipment.

Support can spawn as loot from killing Special and Elite enemies.

S.A.M. Trials can award equipment and Support.

The Bank Vault’s Deposit Boxes can contain equipment and Support.

And those are the ways you can get Weapon Upgrades, Ammo Mods, equipment, and Support in Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

