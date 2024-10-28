Where To Find Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Deadshot Daiquiri is one of the most popular Perks with hardcore Call of Duty Zombies fans. It dials up auto-aim to 11 and makes weapons snap right to zombies’ heads. Here’s where to find Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Where Is the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6?

While Terminus features a Perk Machine for every Perk-a-Cola available in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Liberty Falls is missing two. Elemental Pop and Deadshot Daiquiri both are apparently missing from Liberty Falls. The latter is especially problematic since Deadshot is a huge help for players looking to grind Camos and XP, and Liberty Falls is the best map to do just that. Thankfully, players still have a few options to get Deadshot Daiquiri on this map.

How To Get Deadshot Daiquiri in Der Wunderfizz

While Deadshot Daiquiri doesn’t have its own dedicated perk machine, it is available for purchase in the Der Wunderfizz Machine. Once you reach Round 25, this machine will spawn on the roof the the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan Bank, aka “The Alamo.” This area can be accessed by using an ascender on the rope to the left of the building’s entrance on West Main Street. If you’re looking to get access to Deadshot Daiquiri sooner than that, there are a few ways to do so.

How To Complete the Free Deadshot Daiquiri Easter Egg on Liberty Falls

There is a small side Easter egg players can complete to earn Deadshot Daiquiri for free on Liberty Falls, which can completed within the first few rounds of a Zombies match. This requires players to demonstrate marksmanship by shooting a set of five cans on a fence outside of the church graveyard.

While this sounds fairly straightforward, there are two things that can complicate the process. The first is that players must use a Sniper Rifle to do this. The other is that it is timed. If you are not quick enough to shoot all five cans from the time you shoot the first, the cans will despawn, and you will not be able to complete this Easter egg.

By far the easiest way to do this is to wait until the end of the round and use Aether Shroud or throw a decoy to keep the zombies off you so you can focus on hitting your shots. The SVD is the easiest weapon to complete this Easter egg with since it is a Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle. Bring it in as your loadout weapon, and add extended mags if you have them for the easiest time scoring yourself free Deadshot Daiquiri.

How To Get Deadshot Daiquiri Using Gobblegums

Players can also take advantage of several Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 to get Deadshot Daiquiri before the Wunderfizz machine spawns in Liberty Falls. For the best chance to get Deadshot Daiquiri, either use a Perkaholic or purchase most of the Perks on the map and use one of the following Gobblegums

Soda Fountain – The next Perk purchased gives an additional random Perk

On The House – Spawns a Random Perk Power-Up

Reign Drops – Spawns all the core Power-Ups at once, including a Random Perk Power-Up

And that’s where to find Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

