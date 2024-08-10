How To Get Yamato in Type Soul (Roblox)

Obtaining the Yamato in Type Soul is essentially the Roblox equivalent of winning the lottery. Let’s find out how we can obtain this extremely powerful universal weapon, and if it’s worth your time trying to get it for yourself.

How To Unlock The Yamato In Type Soul

The Yamato is one of the most powerful weapons in the game and requires a very specific item to unlock it: the Dimensional Shard. This item is considered Mythic Rarity, meaning that it has a 0.5% drop rate, making it one of the rarest items in the game. The only way to obtain a Dimensional Shard is by participating in PVP Clan Wars or by trading with another player who has been lucky enough to get a Dimensional Shard.

The Type Soul trading market fluctuates rather often, but if you’re hoping to get this particular item, you’ll need to offer up something rather rare of your own. Most people aren’t going to get rid of the Dimensional Shard, especially when it can be crafted into such a powerful weapon. You may just need to push your luck and see how well you’ll do in Clan Wars if you want a “guaranteed” way to obtain it. Prepare yourself for a lot of grinding, however; the low drop rate means you’ll need to invest some time in this mode.

How To Join A Clan War in Type Soul

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Before signing in and playing Type Soul as normal, you can select the Clan Wars option from the main menu. If you’re already playing, however, you can press the N key on your keyboard to bring up the in-game menu. Go to page two, and you’ll find Clan Wars available under the Special menu option.

As the name suggests, you’ll need to be in a Clan if you hope to participate in Clan Wars. You’ll need an invitation from another player if you’re hoping to join a Clan, or you can create one by speaking to an NPC in Kakakura town after reaching Elite Grade — one of the highest grades available in Type Soul.

After this, you can begin participating in Clan Wars to try and obtain the Dimensional Shard needed to make the Yamato. It’s worth doing, since this weapon is one of the strongest currently available in Type Soul and will rip through your opponents like a hot knife through butter.

Roblox is available to play now.

